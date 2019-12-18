U.S. Congress adopts sanctions against Nord Stream 2-linked firms

American legislators have passed legislation to introduce sanctions against companies and governments involved in the construction of the Baltic Sea gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 from Russia to Germany. Berlin has criticised the move.

German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reports that the upper house of the U.S. Congress passed the decision on Tuesday, December 17. Firms providing services such as pipe laying are being targeted, as Washington tries halt the completion of the EUR 9.6 billion-worth pipeline, which would transport gas under the Baltic Sea.

The sanctions could be signed into force as part of a defence spending bill by U.S. President Donald Trump later this week.

The U.S. government would then have 60 days to identify companies and individuals providing services on the pipeline.

The sanctions would revoke U.S. visas and block property of these individuals within the reach of U.S. jurisdiction. Those targeted by the sanctions would then have 30 days to wind down their operations.

Germany brands move as unacceptable

American officials believe the pipeline will increase Europe’s reliance on Russian energy, put billions of dollars in Moscow’s coffers, and increase Russian President Putin’s influence.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has urged the U.S. not to meddle in European energy policy.

Speaking on German television last week, Maas criticized the House decision to move ahead on Nord Stream 2 sanctions.

«We think this is unacceptable, because it is ultimately a move to influence autonomous decisions that are made in Europe,» DW quoted Maas as saying.