U.S. Congress’ House of Representatives impeaches President Trump

In the U.S. Congress, the House of Representatives has impeached U.S. President Donald Trump, yet the Senate is unlikely to agree and convict the American chief executive.

American news agency Associated Press reports that the votes took place on Wednesday, December 18, and the U.S. Presidents to be formally charged under the Constitution’s ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.

The House of Representatives held by the Democratic Party made a vote split along party lines Wednesday night, much the way it has divided the American nation, over a charge that the President abused the power of his office by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election.

The House then passed a second charge, that he obstructed Congress in its investigation.

The trial is expected to begin in January 2020 in the Senate, where a vote of two-thirds is necessary for conviction.

While Democrats had the majority in the House to impeach Trump, Republicans control the Senate and few if any are expected to diverge from plans to acquit the president, Associated Press reports.

Donald Trump commented that he had «tremendous support» in the Republican Party and added: «By the way it doesn’t feel like I’m being impeached.»