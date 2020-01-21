U.S. impeachment court begins against Donald Trump

In the Senate of the U.S. Congress, the impeachment court is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 21, aimed at establishing whether or not U.S. President Donald Trump (Republican Party) is guilty in charges related to his foreign policy on Ukraine.

American news agency Associated Press reports that the first several days of the proceedings are now almost certain to be tangled in procedural motions playing out on the Senate floor or, more likely, behind closed doors, since senators must refrain from speaking during the trial.

Senators setting on the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history, coming just weeks before the first primary caucuses of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Associated Press reports.

House of Representatives’ Democrats impeached the President in December 2020 on two charges: abuse of power by withholding U.S. military aid to Ukraine as he sought the country to investigate Democratic candidate Joe Biden, and obstruction of Congress by refusing to cooperate with their investigation, according to Associated Press.

The U.S. Constitution grants the House of the Representative of the U.S. Congress the power to impeach a president and the Senate to make the final verdict by convening as the impeachment court for a trial, Associated Press reports.