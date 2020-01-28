U.S. military plane crashes in Afghanistan

In eastern Afghanistan, a U.S. military plane has crashed. U.S. forces in the country and NATO alliance have not provided details on possible casualties and the cause of the crash.

U.S. state news portal Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports that an American military aircraft crashed in eastern Afghanistan on January 27, and both NATO and U.S. forces in the country have confirmed this.

The spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan, Colonel Sonny Leggett, unveiled that the military plane, a Bombardier E-11A, crashed in the eastern Ghazni Province and an investigation of its causes was under way. The spokesperson has currently provided no further information to RFE/RL.

The news portal quoted Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid as saying that a U.S. Air Force plane crashed in the Ghazni Province and that the crash killed «lots» of members of the U.S. military.

The militant group often exaggerates casualty figures, RFE/RL commented.