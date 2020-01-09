U.S. not to retaliate against Iran over missile attacks

U.S. President Donald Trump has eased the fear of a possible all-out military conflict with Iran as he showed unwillingness to retaliate against Iran’s missile attacks on U.S. and NATO bases in Iraq.

American news agency AP reports that no one was harmed in the strikes, but U.S. forces in the region remained on high alert.

In an address in the White House on Wednesday, the U.S. President seemed intent on deescalating the crisis, which spiraled after he authorized the targeted killing last week of Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani.

In spite of a conciliatory tone, the region remained on edge, and American troops including a quick-reaction force dispatched over the weekend, were on high alert. Hours after the U.S. President made his speech, an ‘incoming’ siren went off in Baghdad’s Green Zone after what seemed to be small rockets impacted the diplomatic area, a Western official said. There were no reports of victims.

Iran seeking to drive U.S. out of the region

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the overnight strike was not necessarily the totality of Iran’s response, AP reports.

«Last night they received a slap,» Khamenei stated. «These military actions are not sufficient (for revenge). What is important is that the corrupt presence of America in this region comes to an end.»