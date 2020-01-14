U.S. removes China from its list of currency manipulators

The U.S. has removed China from the U.S. list of currency manipulators as the two countries plan to sign a new preliminary trade deal.

German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reports that the action comes as the first phase of a U.S.-China trade deal is due to be signed in Washington on Wednesday.

The Trump administration branded China a currency manipulator in August, accusing Beijing of devaluing its currency to make exports more competitive. At the time, Chinese authorities had allowed the yuan to devalue against the U.S. dollar to its weakest point in 11 years, according to the U.S. Treasury.

The currency manipulator label was removed by the U.S. Treasury in its semiannual currency report, which had been delayed three months by the Trump administration until commitments from China on currency could be secured.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stated on Monday, January 13, that the Trump administration had dropped China’s designation as a currency manipulator because of new commitments in the phase one trade agreement, including those intended to prevent China from undervaluing its currency to gain trade advantages.

The U.S. president's voracious social media activity moved the markets and even provoked the Federal Reserve. Trump put pressure on the U.S. central bank to lower interest rates to prevent a slowing economy just as he seeks reelection next year. China, another victim of Trump's ire due to the ongoing trade war, retaliated with billions in tariffs.

Mnuchin explained that China had made «enforceable commitments to refrain from competitive devaluation while promoting transparency and accountability.»

Although now off the currency blacklist, China remains one of 10 countries the U.S. Treasury says need to be on a watchlist, meaning that Beijing’s currency practices will continue to be closely monitored, DW reports.