UK announces nationwide lockdown over COVID-19

The British government has announced a nationwide lockdown ordering member of the public to stay home and leave it rarely for essential needs for a period of three weeks, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

In a speech on Monday, March 23, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined strict new measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus, including a ban on public gatherings of more than two people.

The new British rules require people to only leave their homes for one of four reasons:

– Shopping for basic necessities such as food and medicine. Shopping trips should be as infrequent as possible;

– One form of exercise a day such as a run, walk or cycle. This should be done alone or only with people you live with;

– Any medical need, or to provide care or to help a vulnerable person;

– Travelling to and from work, but only where work absolutely cannot be done from home;

Even when following the above guidance, people should minimise the amount of time spent out of their homes and should keep two metres away from people they do not live with, BBC reports.