In London, the draft law on the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union has been finally passed by the Houses of Parliament after years of inability of British legislators to decide on their preferred way out of the bloc.

British news portal The Guardian reports that it was passed on Wednesday, January 22, without amendments.

The legislation is no expected to gain royal assent within days after peers agreed to end the parliamentary «ping-pong» phase where it moves between the two houses until agreement is reached, The Guardian wrote.

In a brief comment calling for an end to «rancour and division», Johnson said: «At times it felt like we would never cross the Brexit finish line, but we’ve done it.»

It was among five amendments to the EU withdrawal agreement bill passed by peers which have now been overturned. The bill puts the government’s Brexit deal into law, The Guardian reports.