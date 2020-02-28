UK ready to switch to WTO trade rules if no EU by end of year

The British government has declared that unless concessions are made by Brussels in EU-UK talks on their future cooperation, the former EU member would trade with the bloc on WTO rules from 2021, British news portal The Guardian reports.

Outlining its negotiating mandate for EU talks, the UK government stated it wanted «regulatory freedom» from the EU and would not accept any role for the European court of justice (ECJ) in dispute resolution mechanisms, according to The Guardian on Thursday, February 27.

The government led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced it hoped to achieve «the broad outline» of an agreement by June, with the aim of finalising a deal by September. In case of insufficient progress by June, the cabinet would «need to decide whether the UK’s attention should move away from negotiations and focus solely on continuing domestic preparations to exit the transition period in an orderly fashion».

The warning sets the UK on course for leaving the transition period on World Trade Organization terms at the end of 2020, if either or both sides make major concessions within the next four months, The Guardian reports.