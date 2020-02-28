UK ready to switch to WTO trade rules if no EU by end of year
The British government has declared that unless concessions are made by Brussels in EU-UK talks on their future cooperation, the former EU member would trade with the bloc on WTO rules from 2021, British news portal The Guardian reports.
Outlining its negotiating mandate for EU talks, the UK government stated it wanted «regulatory freedom» from the EU and would not accept any role for the European court of justice (ECJ) in dispute resolution mechanisms, according to The Guardian on Thursday, February 27.
The government led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced it hoped to achieve «the broad outline» of an agreement by June, with the aim of finalising a deal by September. In case of insufficient progress by June, the cabinet would «need to decide whether the UK’s attention should move away from negotiations and focus solely on continuing domestic preparations to exit the transition period in an orderly fashion».
The warning sets the UK on course for leaving the transition period on World Trade Organization terms at the end of 2020, if either or both sides make major concessions within the next four months, The Guardian reports.
Keywords: Brexit Brussels EU London trade talks
Latvia and USA sign joint declaration to enhance 5G network security
On Thursday, 27 February, Latvia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sign a joint US-Latvian declaration on 5G network security, as reported by Foreign Affairs Ministry.
Estonian Tallink Grupp sees profit growth of EUR 9.7 million on year
Estonian provider of ferry transport and related services Tallink Grupp has worked in 2019 with a net profit of 49.7 million euros, according to its unaudited financial results of the year, as reported by Estonian public broadcaster ERR.
Jakrins reportedly a beneficiary in a company that organizes Brasas and Deglava bridge repairs
Long-standing Riga City Council official Emīls Jakrins, who was in charge of the Transport Department not long ago, is beneficiary and factual owner of LLC TecPro Construction, which is a contractor to Lithuanian company Kauno tiltai, which has been hired by the city council to repair Brasas and Deglavas bridges, as reported by Diena newspaper, referencing unofficial information.
UK ready to switch to WTO trade rules if no EU by end of year
The British government has declared that unless concessions are made by Brussels in EU-UK talks on their future cooperation, the former EU member would trade with the bloc on WTO rules from 2021, British news portal The Guardian reports.
Residents able to submit compulsory income declarations by 1 June; VID urges using EDS
March 2020 will mark the beginning of the three-month period within which all residents for whom it is compulsory will be able to submit their income declaration for 2019. This period will last three years for residents for whom this process is voluntary, as reminded by the State Revenue Service.
Lithuanian border guards start informing travellers about the situation with Covid-19
As the new coronavirus Covid-19 continues spreading in Europe, Lithuanian border guards have begun informing travellers from Latvia and Poland about necessary protective measures.
Turkish soldiers killed in Syria, in regime airstrike, Ankara says
In the current epicentre of the Syrian civil war, 33 soldiers of the NATO member state Turkey have been killed as Syrian government military aviation carried out attacks on Turkish military posts set up in its neighbouring country, German broadcaster DW reports citing Ankara.
Weather in Latvia to be winter-like at week’s end
Weather in Latvia is expected to be winter-like at the end of the week – air temperature is expected to drop below 0° C at night in most of the country. In some areas cold snap may be felt during the day, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
First coronavirus infection case found in Lithuania
The first coronavirus infection case is confirmed in Lithuania, as mentioned in Lithuanian government’s statement released on Friday, 28 February, as reported by 15min.lt.
SPKC urges passengers of 26 February Istanbul-Riga flight to respond
Latvia’s Disease Control and Prevention Centre is looking for passengers who flew together with confirmed coronavirus patient from Istanbul to Riga on Wednesday, 26 February.
Regional hospitals in Latvia report high demand for protective clothing
Because of the outbreak of the new coronavirus Covid-19, demand has considerably increased for individual protective clothing, which forces prices to go up, as reported by heads of hospitals.
Rail Baltica not just marvelled, but cussed too in Lithuania
If implemented, the ambitious 5.8-billion euro Rail Baltica project aiming to build a nearly 1000-kilometer rail link from Helsinki to Poland through Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will be a major infrastructural achievement of the Baltics, but the possibility of dashing at the now surreal speed of 250 kilometres per hour as soon as in 2026, when the project is slated for completion, comes at expense of many land owners in Lithuania’s six municipalities, which will be crossed by the European-gauge tracks.
Construction costs in Latvia up 2.8% in January
Compared to December 2019, the level of construction costs in Latvia fell by 0.2 % in January 2020. Labour remuneration of workers reduced by 0.9 %, prices of building materials – by 0.1 %, but maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment – rose by 0.2 %.
In Greece, violent protests against new migrant camps continue for 3rd day
In Greece, continued protests and clashes have resulted in over 60 people suffering injuries as people on the islands of Lesbos and Chios protest against the construction of new migrant centres, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
Minister says Latvia’s initiated territorial reform will create more sustainable municipalities
The report from the European Commission mentions that Latvian government’s initiated administrative territorial reform will create more sustainable municipalities with greater capacity and ability to provide services of comparable quality, as reported by Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry.
Latvian Saeima changes the prosecutor general’s selection order
On Thursday, 27 February, Latvia’s Saeima approved amendments to the order under which the country’s prosecutor general is selected.
Textile producer in Lithuania complies with Greenpeace standards in industrial textile making
Lithuanian textiles producer Utenos Trikotažas has been deemed by environmental protection organisation Greenpeace as complying with the standards of the later as to not using hazardous chemicals and being fair and transparent in its business, LRT reports.
From March onward prices of alcoholic beverages to increase in Latvia
Through a measured and gradual increase of excise tax rate policy, starting with 1 March 2020 the excise tax rate for alcoholic beverages in Latvia will increase, as confirmed by the State Revenue Service.
435 whistle-blower reports received in eight months in Latvia
In the first year of the Whistleblowing Law, Latvian central state institutions have received 435 reports from whistle-blowers, as reported by the State Chancellery.
Estonia finds first positive coronavirus case
In Estonia, the first case of a person being infected with the novel coronavirus has been found, stated Estonian Social Affairs Minister Tanel Kiik on Thursday, February 27, as cited by Estonian public broadcaster ERR.
Līdaka offered to return to Riga Zoological Garden; not in a hurry to accept
Riga Zoological Garden’s shareholder Juris Radzevičs has extended an offer for Ingmārs Līdaka to continue working at the institution as part of teaching staff. However, the recently dismissed member of the zoological garden’s board is not in a hurry to accept this offer, as there is no clarity about the new management’s plans.
Italy registers 80 new cases of coronavirus in one day
In Italy, the infection of the novel coronavirus has been diagnosed to 400 people, of which 80 have been registered during Wednesday, February 26, BBC reports.
EC: coronavirus may force corrections to Latvia’s economic growth outlook
Because of the coronavirus Covid-19 may force corrections to Latvia’s economic growth outlook, according to European Commission’s representatives in Latvia.
Lithuania introduces state of emergency to prepare for possible coronavirus arrival
Lithuania, which to date, has not diagnosed any cases of the novel coronavirus, has introduced a state emergency status to make preventive steps against the possible arrival and spread of the virus, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports.
Russian schools protector Čekušins to become Harmony’s leading candidate in Riga
Harmony political party has picked Russian schools protector and supporter Konstantīns Čekušins as its leading candidate for snap elections in Riga City Council.
Recommended
- Rail Baltica not just marvelled, but cussed too in Lithuania
- 435 whistle-blower reports received in eight months in Latvia
- Ukraine to have Day of Resistance to Occupation of Crimea
- Latvian ministers disagree on proposal for online alcohol trade
- CVK announces snap elections in Riga City Council for 25 April
Latest
- Latvia and USA sign joint declaration to enhance 5G network security
- Jakrins reportedly a beneficiary in a company that organizes Brasas and Deglava bridge repairs
- UK ready to switch to WTO trade rules if no EU by end of year
- Lithuanian border guards start informing travellers about the situation with Covid-19
- Turkish soldiers killed in Syria, in regime airstrike, Ankara says
- Weather in Latvia to be winter-like at week’s end
- First coronavirus infection case found in Lithuania
- SPKC urges passengers of 26 February Istanbul-Riga flight to respond
- Regional hospitals in Latvia report high demand for protective clothing
- Rail Baltica not just marvelled, but cussed too in Lithuania
Most read
- Italy hit by lethal coronavirus cases puts 11 towns on lockdown | 10
- Estonia finds first positive coronavirus case | 3
- Minister: Latvia is already more cautious with coronavirus than Europe
- No coronavirus infections yet in Estonia; four people tested negative | 1
- Lithuania introduces state of emergency to prepare for possible coronavirus arrival
- First coronavirus infection case found in Lithuania
- SPKC urges passengers of 26 February Istanbul-Riga flight to respond
- Lithuania’s Klaipėda spends 461 000 and learns it shouldn’t introduce trams | 2
- EC not planning EU border closure over coronavirus outbreak in Italy
- EC: coronavirus may force corrections to Latvia’s economic growth outlook
Most commented
- Italy hit by lethal coronavirus cases puts 11 towns on lockdown | 10
- Estonia finds first positive coronavirus case | 3
- Lithuania’s Klaipėda spends 461 000 and learns it shouldn’t introduce trams | 2
- No coronavirus infections yet in Estonia; four people tested negative | 1
- Authorities concerned about Rimi and Maxima bread return practices | 1
- In China, coronavirus hits prisons as 500 prisoners and guards infected | 1
- Financial Action Task Force decides to not add Latvia to its «grey list»
- After Germany carnival attack, number of hurt people increases
- Latvia and USA sign joint declaration to enhance 5G network security
- Secret minutes reveal how Latvia prepared for Moneyval exam
Top 5 Business news
- Lithuania’s Klaipėda spends 461 000 and learns it shouldn’t introduce trams
- Week in Lithuania: President proposes legislative initiatives, Tesla on lookout, Klaipėda Port faces fine
- BNN summary of the week: zoo without Līdaka. Misāne back in Latvia. Grey list avoided
- Rail Baltica not just marvelled, but cussed too in Lithuania
- JKP hints at wanting Andris Šķēle added to Magnitsky list of sanctions
Top 5 Social news
- Italy hit by lethal coronavirus cases puts 11 towns on lockdown
- Estonia finds first positive coronavirus case
- Minister: Latvia is already more cautious with coronavirus than Europe
- No coronavirus infections yet in Estonia; four people tested negative
- Lithuania introduces state of emergency to prepare for possible coronavirus arrival
Top 5 World news
- Italy hit by lethal coronavirus cases puts 11 towns on lockdown
- EC not planning EU border closure over coronavirus outbreak in Italy
- EC: coronavirus may force corrections to Latvia’s economic growth outlook
- Financial Action Task Force decides to not add Latvia to its «grey list»
- Italy registers 80 new cases of coronavirus in one day
Top 5 Video
- Austria’s first female Chancellor to head government until snap elections
- Estonian expedition Antarctica 200 leaves for six-month journey
- Hungary involves Estonia in efforts to fend off migration deals
- Captain arrested over Budapest ship collision as search for victims continues
- Video: European Spitzenkandidaten debate key EU issues in Brussels
Newest galleries
- Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
- In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
- PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
- Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
- PHOTO: doctors and opponents of municipal reform protest outside the Saeima
Newest comments
-
hmh @ 2020-02-28 00:44:16
Criticize your government all you want, but don't be mean towards the disabled. It's tasteless.
-
Sherry @ 2020-02-27 15:53:13
Leaving from USA to northern Italy in a month, so far delta has not cancelled flights
-
Also_lv @ 2020-02-27 13:31:41
Couldn't say it more to the point. That's the exact situation.
-
lv @ 2020-02-27 12:25:43
"All cases in Latvia were negative"... But wait... There is still one left thats still being tested and we are waiting for results. And this guy, by traveling from airport Riga to centre of the capital where the bus station, biggest Baltic bazaar AND train station is located. Safe to say this guy has infected many people in Latvia in the past 24hours. Just freely arrived from Turkey, though some medias say he came from Iran? So from Iran, to Turkey, then to Latvia and finally caught in Estonia? Screams "INFECTEEEEED PEOPLEEEE" all around. I know the transports and all hotspots in Riga for people who get from/to airport to the centre and back, and one thing I can say for sure, is that there should be full measures taken. Though Latvian gov. is handicapped like a quadruple amputee trying to run in a snow storm, we will just see many covid cases in the following 2 weeks in LV, Estonia, and hopefully they will do everything to prevent Lithuania getting some too. They said LV is more ready than anybody in EU, meanwhile they just allowed a tourist from Iran, a virus hotzone, travel through 3 countries, spreading it around freely. Hipocrisy and lying government has plagued this country of mine for a long time. We are not ready. We are far from that.
-
aaaa @ 2020-02-27 12:13:56
2 hours ago? the first case has been detected, an Iranian person travelling by bus from Riga to Estonia.