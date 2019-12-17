UK’s Johnson seeks to ban extension of Brexit transition period

British Prime Minister and recent election winner Boris Johnson will seek to ban the government from extending the transition period of the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union.

British news portal The Guardian reports that new British MPs begin to be sworn in the lower house of the British Parliament on Tuesday, December 17.

The British Prime Minister’s team is working on amending the withdrawal agreement bill so that the transition, also known as the implementation period, must end on 31 December 2020 and there will be no request to the EU for a further extension.

A Downing Street source commented to the The Guardian:

«Our manifesto made clear that we will not extend the implementation period and the new withdrawal agreement bill will legally prohibit government agreeing to any extension.»

The newly elected House of Commons is likely to have its first vote on Johnson’s Brexit plan on Friday, December 20, Downing Street said.

On Monday, December 16, Johnson announced a small reshuffle of his cabinet with a much larger reshuffle expected in the New Year.