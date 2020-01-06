UK’s Johnson to start trade talks with EU on post-Brexit ties

The United Kingdom, which readies to leave the European Union in the end of January, is to start trade talks with the European Union.

British news portal The Guardian reports on Monday, January 6, that Boris Johnson will host the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen, in Downing Street this week as he prepares to take Britain out of the EU at the end of this month, kicking off a race against time to secure a free trade deal.

The British Prime Minister will use the comfortable majority he won at last month’s general election to press his Brexit bill through the House of Commons in three days when MPs return to Westminster on Tuesday.

Johnson is expected to use his meeting with Von Der Leyen to underscore the government’s determination not to extend the transition period, which will mean the UK remains subject to many EU rules and structures until the end of December.

The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, told the European Parliament in December: «It is unrealistic that a global negotiation can be done in 11 months, so we can’t do it all. We will do all we can to get what I call the ‘vital minimum’ to establish a relationship with the UK if that is the timescale.»