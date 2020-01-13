UK’s last state allows same-sex marriage

In the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland was the last part of the country not to register same-sex marriages. This changed on Monday, January 13.

British public broadcaster BBC reports that same-sex marriages have been allowed in England, Scotland and Wales since 2014, but Northern Ireland has registered civil partnerships since 2005.

For the reason that couples have to indicate their intention to marry 28 days before doing so, the first weddings are expected to be held in the week of Valentine’s Day.

From Monday in Northern Ireland, same-sex couples will be able to register to marry, meaning the first ceremonies will take place in February.

For couples who are already married, their marriage will now be legally recognised in Northern Ireland, yet those who are already in a civil partnership will not be able to convert it to a marriage at this stage.