UK’s Prince Harry steps down from royal duties after funding row

United Kingdom’s Prince Harry has announced the resignation of him and his wife Meghan from their royal duties after they did not succeed in being allowed to continue to serve without public funding.

British public broadcaster BBC reports on that according to agreement of the British royal family reached on Saturday, January 18, that Prince Harry and Meghan agreed they will no longer formally represent the monarch.

From the spring, they will stop using their HRH titles and withdraw from royal duties, also official military appointments.

«Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible», the British aristocrat explained on Sunday, January 19, according to the BBC.