UK urged to extend Brexit transition period; London says: «No»

The European Parliament’s most influential faction has suggested the United Kingdom to prolong its the transition period of its withdrawal from the European Union over the effects of the pandemic of COVID-19, The Guardian reports.

The centre-right European People’s party (EPP), which unites the parties of 11 EU leaders, issued a statement on Monday, March 30, inviting the British government to extend the Brexit transition beyond the end of the year 2020.

According to the withdrawal agreement, the Brexit transition period ends on 31 December 2020, terminating British membership of the EU single market and customs union. The period can be extended for one or two years if both sides agree by July 1.

London rejected the call as a UK government spokesperson stated: «The transition period ends on 31 December 2020, as enshrined in UK law, which the prime minister has made clear he has no intention of changing.»