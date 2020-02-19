UK would not give visas to unskilled EU labour after Brexit

The British government has announced its immigration plan for the period after Brexit. It sets forth not issuing visas to unskilled labour from European countries, the BBC reports.

The British Home Office stated that European Union (EU) and non-EU citizens coming to the UK would be treated equally after UK-EU free movement ends on 31 December.

The plan is to urge employers to «move away» from depending on «cheap labour» from Europe and invest in keeping current staff and developing automation technology.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel commented the new system would mean «the brightest and the best will be able to come to the United Kingdom», BBC reports.

The government, which said it was aiming to reduce overall migration to the UK, wants a «points-based» immigration system – as it promised in its election manifesto.

Opposition Labour Party commented that the «hostile environment» will make it difficult for employers to attract workers, according to the BBC.