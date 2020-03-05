Ukraine accepts PM Honcharuk’s resignation; appoints new head of government

Ukrainian lawmakers have accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk. As his successor, the parliament has approved Ukraine’s former Minister for Community and Territorial Development Denys Shmyhal, Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reports.

The change of the head of the government of Ukraine has taken place quickly – in two days. On Tuesday, March 3, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, who had led the Ukrainian government since the summer of 2019, submitted his resignation.

On Wednesday, March 4, legislators in Verhovna Rada voted to accept the resignation. In a snap session of the parliament, Ukrainian MPs voted to appoint Shmyhal as the next Prime Minister with the support of 291 MPs out of 450.