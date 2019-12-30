Ukraine exchanges many prisoners with pro-Kremlin separatists

Ukrainian government and pro-Kremlin separatists in the east carried out a large-scale prisoner swap on Sunday, December 29.

According to British-Canadian news agency Reuters, Ukraine stated that 76 pro-government detainees were handed over, while separatists said they received 120 of their prisoners during the swap at a checkpoint near the industrial town of Horlivka.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy greeted the returnees with tearful relatives at a Kyiv airport and thanked fellow leaders of the so-called Normandy Four group – Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany – for helping mediate the swap during talks in Paris earlier in December.

Critics in Ukraine were criticised the fact that police accused of firing on protesters against the Russia-friendly then-president Viktor Yanukovich in 2014 were among those handed to the separatists. Zelenskiy, however, stated the deal was an all-for-all swap.