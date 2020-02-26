Ukraine to have Day of Resistance to Occupation of Crimea

Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, has announced that on February 26 the country would annually mark the Day of the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol, Ukrainian national news agency Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky broke the news on in Kyiv on Wednesday, February 26, during the Age of Crimea Forum 2020, according to Ukrinform.

«On this day, exactly six years ago, Simferopol saw the largest gathering in support of the integrity and unity of our state.

Honouring the courage and heroism of all participants in the rally, today I am signing a decree on the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol. This day will be marked annually on February 26,» the Ukrainian President stated.

Zelensky stressed that returning Crimea to Ukraine’s control is not only his aim as the President or stance as a citizen of Ukraine, not only a common dream of Ukrainians, but also a pledge of security on the planet and renewal of faith in international law, Ukrinform reports.