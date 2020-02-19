Ukraine warfare escalates; OSCE calls for restraint

In Eastern Ukraine, this week has been marked with a deadly battle between Ukrainian government forces and Kremlin-backed separatists. The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe has called on sides to adhere to agreed ceasefire, US news portal Radio Free Europe reports.

On the night to Tuesday, February 18, according to Kyiv, enemy ground forces launched a three-pronged attack on Ukrainian positions following an intense artillery attack in the Luhansk region near the town of Zolote.

Ukrainian military stated that one Ukrainian soldier was killed and four were wounded in the battle.

Four separatist fighters fell and four were wounded, stated Yakov Osadchy, leader of the separatist militia in the Luhansk region, according to Radio Free Europe.

OSCE calls for return to ceasefire

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Chairperson-in-Office Edi Rama and Secretary-General Thomas Greminger reacted by stating that they regretted reports of casualties, while calling for «restraint and full respect» for the latest cease-fire that was brokered in Paris in December, according to a February 18 news release as cited by Radio Free Europe.