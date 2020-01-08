Ukrainian passenger plane crashes in Iran; Latvian, Lithuanian soldiers safe after Iran attacks

A Ukrainian passenger plane has crashed in Iran on Wednesday with not less than 170 people on board. Also on Wednesday Iran has launched missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq. Latvian troops in one of American bases are reported to be safe.

German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reports that in the early hours of Wednesday, January 8, a Ukraine International Airlines flight crashed shortly after take-off from Imam Khomeini airport, Tehran’s main international airport, killing all 176 on board, Iran’s state television has said.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry confirmed there were no survivors.

Iranian news agency Fars reported that the Boeing 737-800 crash was suspected to have been caused by technical issues, as did Iran’s official news agency IRNA. The majority of the passengers were Iranian nationals, Russia’s RIA Novosti agency reported, citing Iranian authorities.

Iran fires missiles on U.S. targets in Iraq

Deutsche Welle reports that Iranian forces launched two waves of ballistic missiles targeting the U.S. presence in Iraq. Iran claims that 80 «American terrorists» were killed while the US is still assessing casualties and damage.

The missiles struck the Ain Assad airbase, which hosts the largest U.S. deployment in Iraq, along with a military installation hosting international forces near Irbil.

Lithuanian, Latvian soldiers unharmed

In one of the targeted military bases, six Latvian soldiers are deployed. Kaspars Galkins, the Latvian Defence Ministry press secretary has said to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Wednesday that the soldiers had been warned prior to the attack and have managed to hide and are safe.

Lithuanian soldiers in targeted Al Asad base are also safe, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports citing Lithuanian National Defence Ministry officials.