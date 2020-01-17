Ukrainian Prime Minister ready quit after leaked voice recording

Ukrainian head of government Oleksiy Honcharuk has offered to resign following the circulation of an audio recording, where criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his knowledge in economy is voiced.

British news portal The Guardian reports, citing Reuters news agency that Zelenskiy’s office stated that the Ukrainian President would consider the resignation on Friday, January 17.

Speculation over Honcharuk’s position has grown this week after a recording of a man discussing Zelenskiy’s purported lack of knowledge of economics was circulated on messaging channels, apparently at a meeting of the prime minister, finance minister and the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) in December.

Honcharuk said on Friday the recording had been doctored and was made up of different fragments of what had been said at government meetings, according to the Guardian.

«Its contents artificially create the impression that my team and I do not respect the president, who is our political leader,»

Honcharuk explained on social media. He did not comment on whether it was his voice heard in the recording.

Central bank officials and the finance minister have declined to comment on the recording, The Guardian reports.