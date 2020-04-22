UN calls for action to prevent starvation in over 30 countries

The UN World Food Programme has warned that as many as 265 million people could starve amid the COVID-19 pandemic, unless well-off countries help with donations, The Guardian reports.

On Tuesday, April 21, a report produced by the UN and other organisations on was released where it was found that at least 265 million people are being pushed to the brink of starvation by the Covid-19 crisis. This is double the number under threat before the pandemic.

These possible deaths from starvation aren’t inevitable, said David Beasley, the executive director of the World Food Programme. «If we get money, and we keep the supply chains open, we can avoid famine,» he explained.

«We can stop this if we act now.»

Beasley stated that the situation a month from now was impossible to forecast, underlining that donors must act with urgency. Importantly, the head of the World Food Programme called on countries not to put in place export bans or other restrictions on the supply of food across borders, which would lead to shortages of foodstuffs, The Guardian reports.