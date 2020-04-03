UN General Assembly calls for closer cooperation to contain pandemic

World’s nations in the UN General Assembly have unanimously passed a resolution confirming the unprecedented effects of COVID-19 and calling countries for increased cooperation, Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera reports.

Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, the President of the UN General Assembly President, sent a letter to all UN member nations on Thursday, April 2, informing them that there were no objections to the resolution entitled «Global Solidarity to fight the coronavirus disease» sponsored by Ghana, Indonesia, Liechtenstein, Norway, Singapore and Switzerland. Muhammad-Bande stated that the resolution was approved and is in effect, Al Jazeera reports.

The resolution recognises that COVID-19 has caused «severe disruption to societies and economies, as well as to global travel and commerce, and the devastating impact on the livelihood of people», stressing that «the poorest and most vulnerable are the hardest hit.»