UN: Illegal for countries to send back climate refugees

UN Human Rights Committee has found that it is illegal for countries to send refugees to their home countries if their lives or welbeing is in danger at home.

British news portal The Guardian reports that according to experts of refugee law the judgment – which is the first of its kind – represents a legal «tipping point» and a moment that «opens the doorway» to future protection claims for people whose lives and wellbeing have been threatened due to global warming.

Tens of millions of people are expected to be displaced by global heating in the next decade, writes The Guardian.

The judgment relates to the case of Ioane Teitiota, a man from the Pacific nation of Kiribati, which is considered one of the countries most threatened by rising sea levels. The man applied for protection in New Zealand in 2013, claiming his and his family’s lives were at risk.

The committee heard evidence of overcrowding on the island of South Tarawa, where Teitiota lived, explaining that the population there had increased from 1,641 in 1947 to 50,000 in 2010 due to sea level rising leading to other islands becoming uninhabitable, which had led to violence and social tensions.

Teitiota also spoke of the lack of fresh water and difficulty growing crops due to salinity of the water table causing serious health issues for his family. He said that as Kiribati was predicted to be uninhabitable in 10 to 15 years, his life was endangered by remaining there, according to The Guardian.

The New Zealand courts rejected Teitiota’s claim for protection and the UN Human Rights Committee upheld New Zealand’s decision.

Despite this, experts say the committee’s ruling opens the way for other claims based on the threat to life posed by the climate crisis. The committee ruled that «the effects of climate change in receiving states may expose individuals to a violation of their rights … thereby triggering the non-refoulement obligations of sending states», according to The Guardian.