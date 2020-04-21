UN: Increased fighting in Libya brings possible war crimes

UN observers in Libya, where a civil var is continuing for nearly six years, have informed about an increase in fighting and the risk of war crimes against civilians, American news agency AP reports.

In an announcement on Monday, April 21, the U.N. Mission in Libya did not identify a perpetrator. However, it spoke about a «dramatic increase» of indiscriminate shelling on densely populated civilian areas in the capital, Tripoli, that killed five civilians and wounded 28 over the last days of the past week.

Eastern-based forces under the command of Khalifa Hifter have launched rockets at civilian targets, including health sites. Intensified shelling of Tripoli has sent thousands of people fleeing from their homes despite a lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus, AP wrote.

The U.N. also raised the alarm about about the fate of civilians in the city of Tarhuna following the Government of National Accord’s military offensive. Without naming concrete forces, it criticised arbitrary arrests, abuse of civilians and fighters and electricity and gas supply cut-offs, which it believes amounted to «collective punishment» in the strategic city, AP reports.