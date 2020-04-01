UN Secretary General calls for solidarity seeing pandemic as a global test

UN Secretary General António Guterres has evaluated that the social and economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is the greatest test to mankind since World War Two, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

Globally until Tuesday, March 31, the number of confirmed cases around the world is now nearing 860,000, with more than 42,000 deaths.

On Wednesday, speaking at the UN headquarters in New York City, Guterres evaluated: «The new coronavirus disease is attacking societies at their core, claiming lives and people’s livelihoods. (..) COVID-19 is the greatest test that we have faced together since the formation of the United Nations.»

The UN chief called for a ceasefire in wars in the world and for «an immediate co-ordinated health response to suppress transmission and end the pandemic», according to BBC and the Twitter account of Guterres.