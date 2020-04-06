Universities in Latvia have no plans for entry exams if central exams are cancelled

If central exams in Latvia are cancelled, universities have no plans to organize entry exams, because this would require additional resources.

As reported by Riga Stradins University (RSU), organization of centralized exams is the duty and responsibility of the Education and Science Ministry and schools. The university does not have plans for entrance exams, and neither have resources been allocated nor have e-platforms or exam content been prepared.

«Entry tests could be organized remotely and it would be a complicated process, because we would have to service a large number of entries,» the university explains, adding that the university’s programme Medicine alone had 700 to 800 unique applicants.

University of Latvia Student Service Department director Jānis Saulītis said organization of entry tests would require additional resources and the university already has its hands full organizing remote education and concluding studies.

Saulītis believes if schools are able to organize centralized exams, there are no guarantees universities will be able to do this. «Right now there are only suggestions about terms when the state of emergency could end and normal operations are allowed to continue. Aside from that, children will have to pass entry exams in multiple universities, because we can see a tendency of young people trying to enter multiple universities at the same time,» stressed the representative of the University of Latvia.

According to him, the only logical step if centralized exams are cancelled this year, it should be declared that all high school students are relieved of settling exams. Every year there are students relieved of exams or sports competitions because of some illness. Every student may become one this year.

He says if universities are told to organize entry exams this year because centralized exams are cancelled, it would mean interference with universities’ rights to select students based on their own criteria. This would also serve as additional pressure in an already tough time.

«If this year’s graduates settle exams or are relieved of them, the enrolment procedure and system will not require additional resources for enrolment even in a state of emergency,» says the LU representative.

The university offers as a solution the method of selecting applicants based on their high school scores for subjects picked as assessment criteria for RSU enrolment rules. However, in order to do this, it is necessary to amend Cabinet of Ministers requirements, which state the main criterion in the selection process I students centralized exam results.

RSU says the institution is prepared to assist applicants and organize additional courses in chemistry and biology before the beginning of the school year, assisting youngsters to prepare for studies.

Riga Technical University (RTU) vice-rector for studies Uldis Sukovskis says the country’s current regulations dictate that by accepting new students, higher university institutions take into account results of centralized exams. However, if this regulation is changed, RTU will take this into account and will act in accordance with updated regulations.

As previously reported, Education and Science Minister Ilga Šuplinska told LTV that remote education in Latvia’s education institutions will stay for long. It is likely, she said, the regular education process may not even return this year. This means many students may miss centralized exams.

She says it is hard to predict the possible return of centralized exams this year. However, Education and Science Ministry will discuss this situation next week.

The minister admits there are multiple solutions in the works to resolve the problem with the end of the school year and centralized exams. In Malta, for example, teaching is completely cancelled and all 6th graders and older are automatically left to repeat a year, said Šuplinska, adding that Latvia would rather avoid this scenario.

«We hope the remote teaching process will allow children conclude the [school] year. Once all is doe we will look if entry tests are needed and who should organize them – the school or university. We are looking for solutions, and I believe we are not at risk of extensions or very strict sanctions in relation to the crisis,» said Šuplinska.