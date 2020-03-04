bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Until new regulations are ready, Saeima proposes banning child adoption by foreigners

March 4, 2020

children, adoption, Latvia, measures, SaeimaOn Wednesday, 4 March, Saeima’s Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee’s majority conceptually supported establishment of a moratorium on adoption of children by foreigners until new regulations have been developed.

Responsible institutions have to prepare relevant amendments to submit to the committee for review on 9 March. On 10 March the committee may decide on submitting amendments to the Saeima, according to the committee’s head Artuss Kaimiņš.

The committee’s meeting also focused on the opportunity to develop stricter regulations for foreign adoption, which may include a full ban or introduce very strict procedures for exceptions. Participants of the discussion also mentioned exceptions may be handled by the Cabinet of Ministers or a government-level committee.

The current requirements of the Cabinet of Ministers provide for adoption of children by foreigners only with permission from the child’s relatives. Children in orphanages may be adopted by foreigners to live in a foreign country if it is not possible to provide children with appropriate care in a foster family.

According to statistical data compiled by Welfare Ministry, since 2003 a total of 1 925 children have been adopted by foreigners to live in foreign countries. Half of them were adopted to live USA.

Last year 52 children were adopted by foreign parents, which is the smallest number of children since 2003.

Welfare Minister Ramona Petraviča explained in January that there are 705 children staying in state and municipal orphanages.

In a letter addressed to the Saeima, Ombudsman Juris Jansons said child adoption by foreigners to live abroad is an important topic for state social policy, which should be sustainable and transparent. This is why the Saeima needs to make a choice: should Latvian children be put up for adoption for foreigners? At the same time, the parliament needs to provide clear and unambiguous criteria.

According to Latvian Orphan Courts Workers Association, cancellation of the measure permitting the adoption of children by foreigners is a good idea, adding that it is necessary to enhance Latvia’s out family care system.

Lithuania and Ukraine agree on labour migration regulation

Lithuania and Ukraine have developed and agreed on a bilateral deal on assisting each other in the area of labour migration, Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reports.

March 4, 2020

IUB prohibits signing of contract in LU House of Letters construction procurement

Latvia’s Procurement Monitoring Bureau has prohibited the signing of a contract in the EUR 35 million worth University of Latvia House of Letters construction procurement, according to information from IUB homepage.

March 4, 2020

Freight transports in Latvia suffer 8.3% decline in 2019

118 million tons of the freight was carried in transport by land and pipeline in 2019, which is a drop of 10.7 million tons (8.3 %) compared to 2018, when freight transport volume was the largest in the last five years.

March 4, 2020

Swedbank warns about suspicious text messages sent on bank’s behalf

Swedbank has received information about fraudsters using the bank’s name and sending fake text messages to its clients, the bank warns.

March 4, 2020

This winter in Estonia was four days long, but it has been worse

The Estonian State Weather Service has concluded that this season, the meteorological winter in the Baltic country was only four days long, yet there has been an even shorter period of snow and cold on record, ERR reports.

March 4, 2020

G7 countries agree to stimulate global economy hit by coronavirus

The EU and G7 countries have held a meeting of finance ministers, where they agreed on readiness to help tackle the international outbreak and introduce measures to strengthen the world economy hit by the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, Belgian news portal EurActiv reports.

March 4, 2020

Samples from 152 people reveal no new Covid-19 infections in Latvia

So far 152 people in Latvia have been tested for Covid-19 infection, but no new infection cases have been found, as reported by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre.

March 4, 2020

Brussels: Greece is EU’s shield during increased migration from Turkey

The Greek-Turkish border, where borderguards are facing many attempts to cross the border illegally, has been visited by EUs top officials, who pledged financial and practical aid to Greece, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

March 4, 2020

Riga City Council’s interim administration outlines three priorities

Riga municipality’s interim administration’s priorities until a new city council has been composed will include the planning of the municipality’s budget and its approval, resolution of waste management crisis-related problems and preparation for upcoming snap elections, said the interim administration’s head Edvīns Balševics in an interview to Latvijas Radio.

March 4, 2020

US democratic voters favour Biden and Sanders on Super Tuesday

In the US, both Democratic and Republican delegates were voting for their chosen candidate to run in the 2020 US presidential election and former Vice President Joe Biden has claimed victory in the Democratic camp in nine states, AP news agency reports.

March 4, 2020

Territorial reform may require corrections after implementation, says Latvian prime minister

The possibility of having to add new corrections to Latvia’s territorial administrative reform in five years after its implementation cannot be excluded. However, this is no excuse for doing nothing now to improve it, said Latvia’s President Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama.

March 4, 2020

Road Transport Administrative requests blocking of Yandex Taxi mobile app and website

Latvia’s Road Transport Administration had turned to electronic communications service providers with a request to block transport service platform Yandex Taxi mobile app and website, because it continues offering services without registration, as reported by the administration’s representative Zane Plone.

March 4, 2020

Estonia registers second case of COVID-19; patient travelled from Italy

In Estonia, the second case of the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus has been found. The patient is in a good state of health and has travelled by plane from northern Italy to Riga, Latvia, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

March 4, 2020

Latvia hands Belarus a project for cooperation in transport and logistics

Latvian Transport Ministry’s vice-state secretary Uldis Reimanis, during his visit to Minsk, presented a project for cooperation between Latvia and Belarus in transports and logistics, as reported by the ministry’s representative Ilze Greiškalna.

March 3, 2020

Putin seeks to mention faith in God, define marriage in constitution

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed additional norms, including on heterosexual marriage and faith in God, to be added to the Russian Constitution as part of his constitutional reform, Russian news portal Meduza reports.

March 3, 2020

Latvian government allocates additional funding to measures against Covid-19

On Tuesday, 3 March, Latvian government decided to allocate additional EUR 2.6 million for Healthcare Ministry to spend on different measures aimed at limiting the spread of the new coronavirus Covid-19 in Latvia.

March 3, 2020

Estonian schools step up hygiene

In Estonia, where one case of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 has been found, increased hygiene measures have been noticed by the public broadcaster ERR.

March 3, 2020

Housing costs in Latvia average at EUR 151 a month in 2019

In 2019 housing costs on average constituted EUR 151 per household monthly, which is one euro more than a year ago. Share of housing costs in the total household expenditure keeps declining – last year households spent on average 12.2 % of their disposable income on housing costs: 13.4 % in 2018.

March 3, 2020

Latvian consumers actively submit requests for dispute resolution

In 2019, Latvian Consumer Dispute Resolution Commission received a total of 176 applications, which is 58 applications more when compared to 2018, as reported by Consumer Awareness and Communication Office head Santa Zarāne.

March 3, 2020

Latvia does a lot, but can do more. UN reports on prevention of discrimination of women

UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women welcomes Latvia’s legislative initiative on prevention of discrimination of women in important areas. This includes amendments to the Criminal Law to combat violence against women, as reported by Latvia’s Defence Ministry.

March 3, 2020

Estonia sentences Russian citizen for crushing through border gates

A court in Estonia has sentenced a Russian citizen to three months in prison for illegal border crossing by ramming a car through the gates of a border check point in Narva, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

March 3, 2020

With Covid-19 panic, authorities to perform monitoring of prices to control dishonest traders

Considering the situation with the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19, Latvian Crisis Management Council decided on Monday, 2 March, to order relevant institutions to perform monitoring of the prices of basic needs prices and services.

March 3, 2020

Three US presidential candidates quit race to endorse Biden

As the US Democratic Party continues to vote to select ist presidential candidate, three candidates have quit their campaigns and endorsed Joe Biden, French news agency AFP reports.

March 3, 2020

Eurostat: Latvia has the largest expenses on defence from GDP in the European Union

Latvia’s expenditures on defence reach 2.1% of its GDP. This makes Latvia’s index the highest among all European Union member states, according to data published by Eurostat on 2 March.

March 3, 2020
