Until new regulations are ready, Saeima proposes banning child adoption by foreigners

On Wednesday, 4 March, Saeima’s Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee’s majority conceptually supported establishment of a moratorium on adoption of children by foreigners until new regulations have been developed.

Responsible institutions have to prepare relevant amendments to submit to the committee for review on 9 March. On 10 March the committee may decide on submitting amendments to the Saeima, according to the committee’s head Artuss Kaimiņš.

The committee’s meeting also focused on the opportunity to develop stricter regulations for foreign adoption, which may include a full ban or introduce very strict procedures for exceptions. Participants of the discussion also mentioned exceptions may be handled by the Cabinet of Ministers or a government-level committee.

The current requirements of the Cabinet of Ministers provide for adoption of children by foreigners only with permission from the child’s relatives. Children in orphanages may be adopted by foreigners to live in a foreign country if it is not possible to provide children with appropriate care in a foster family.

According to statistical data compiled by Welfare Ministry, since 2003 a total of 1 925 children have been adopted by foreigners to live in foreign countries. Half of them were adopted to live USA.

Last year 52 children were adopted by foreign parents, which is the smallest number of children since 2003.

Welfare Minister Ramona Petraviča explained in January that there are 705 children staying in state and municipal orphanages.

In a letter addressed to the Saeima, Ombudsman Juris Jansons said child adoption by foreigners to live abroad is an important topic for state social policy, which should be sustainable and transparent. This is why the Saeima needs to make a choice: should Latvian children be put up for adoption for foreigners? At the same time, the parliament needs to provide clear and unambiguous criteria.

According to Latvian Orphan Courts Workers Association, cancellation of the measure permitting the adoption of children by foreigners is a good idea, adding that it is necessary to enhance Latvia’s out family care system.