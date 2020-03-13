Upwards of one billion euros to be allocated to reduce Covid-19 impact on economy in Latvia

To reduce the impact of the spreading coronavirus Covid-19 on the economy, Latvia plans to allocate upwards of one billion euros to support companies, as journalists were told by Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš on Friday, 13 March.

The prime minister met with the governor of the Bank of Latvia Mārtiņš Kazāks and ministers to discuss possible measures to reduce the impact of Covid-19 on Latvia’s national economy.

The prime minister stressed that the impact of Covid-19 coronavirus on the global and Latvia’s economy will likely turn out short-term – no more than two months. At the same time, Kariņš admits the current situation is incomparable to a financial crisis experienced in 2008. «Compared to 2008, we are in a good situation now, because this is not a structural crisis with excessive debts,» adds the prime minister.

He also reports that to assist companies negatively affected by the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus, the state is prepared to assist, and the total pool of funding reaches one billion euros. Part of the State Treasury’s funds will be available to companies through Altum and bank programmes, such as loan guarantees to assist them with short-term decline of turnover.

According to the prime minister, the topic of using Altum will be discussed at next week’s meeting of the cabinet of ministers.

Finance Minister Jānis Reirs added that it is planned to provide companies with not only loan guarantees but also export guarantees using State Treasury’s funds. Additionally, support includes tax holidays. Current estimates show that because of the spread of Covid-19 the influence of sick leave papers is EUR 200 million.

When asked about sectors that may receive state support, Reirs stressed these include tourism, catering and accommodation sectors. State support will be provided to everyone who may experience serious difficulties.

Because of the Covid-19 epidemic, Latvia has established a state of emergency that will last until Easter.