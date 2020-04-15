US army: Intelligence evidence suggests coronavirus originated naturally

US intelligence considers the assumption that the outbreak of the novel coronavirus started in a laboratory in China, yet currently, the evidence points to the natural transfer of the virus to people, the leadership of the US army has stated, The Guardian reports.

On Tuesday, April 14, the US army’s top general has said that US intelligence has looked into the possibility that the coronavirus outbreak could have started in a Chinese laboratory, but that the «weight of evidence» so far pointed towards «natural» origins.

The chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, Gen Mark Milley, was speaking on the day of a Washington Post report about state department cables in 2018 in which US diplomats raised safety concerns about the US-supported Wuhan Institute of Virology which was conducting studies of coronavirus from bats, The Guardian wrote.

The official version of China is that the start outbreak was the COVID-19 virus (Sars-CoV-2), which was transmitted to humans from animals at Wuhan’s wild animal markets. Meanwhile, some Chinese officials have circulated conspiracy theories suggesting it was created in a US bioweapons laboratory, The Guardian reports.