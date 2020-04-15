bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Wednesday 15.04.2020

US, being COVID-19 worst affected country, suspends funding to WHO

BNN
April 15, 2020

The US government has announced that it would suspend funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO), while US looks into perceived shortcomings of the organisation’s response to the initial outbreak of COVID-19, DW reports.

On Tuesday, April 14, US President Donald Trump’s announcement that the US would suspend its part of funding to the World Health Organization over allegations the agency had covered up the initial coronavirus outbreak and performed a late response to the outbreak.

Globally, the US now has the highest number of cases and a higher death toll than any other country in the world, with more than 609,000 infections and 26,000 lethal cases of COVID-19, DW reports.

Latvia’s state administration may be reduced in size after the crisis

Working remotely has demonstrated it is possible to save money on many functions in state administration. This is why it is possible state administration may be reduced in size after the crisis, said Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds.

April 15, 2020

Russia registers new 3 388 cases of COVID-19 in one day

In Russia, despite widespread restrictions on movement and business, on Wednesday, April 5, the number of newly-registered cases of COVID-19 has increased by 3 388 reaching 24 490 cases in total, Russian state news agency TASS reports.

April 15, 2020

Skaidrīte Ābrama steps down as head of Latvia’s Competition Council

Wednesday, 15 April, is the last work day for the board chairperson of the Competition Council Skaidrīte Ābrama, as confirmed by the council.

April 15, 2020

COVID-19 spread in Baltics. 666 in Latvia, 1 091 in Lithuania, 1 373 in Estonia

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 666, increasing by 9 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 091 infection cases.

April 15, 2020

Employers in Latvia will be able to send retail trade employees for COVID-19 tests

To limit the spread of COVID-19 in Latvia, from now on it will be possible to perform virus tests for retail trade workers with symptoms following requests from their employers. Until now it was possible to send store employees for COVID-19 tests following a request from their family doctor, as reported by Healthcare Ministry.

April 15, 2020

Estonian unemployment rising quickest in youth joblessness

In Estonia, where due to a month-long emergency situation and an outbreak of COVID-19, unemployment is rising, the highest rate of newly terminated working relationships has been recorded among young adults, ERR reports.

April 15, 2020

Centralized exams in Latvia may be organized in between June and July

Currently it is unknown how cancellation of centralized exams could affect graduates’ ability to enrol on studies abroad, said State Education and Content Centre director Guntars Catlaks at a meeting of Saeima’s Education, Culture and Science Committee.

April 15, 2020

IMF predicts for Latvia the most rapid economic decline among Baltic States

The International Monetary Fund has added considerable corrections for Latvia’s GDP outlook for this year, estimating Latvia will experience the most rapid economic decline among Baltic States. However, next year the country will return to economic growth and it will be the most rapid among Baltic States.

April 15, 2020

US army: Intelligence evidence suggests coronavirus originated naturally

US intelligence considers the assumption that the outbreak of the novel coronavirus started in a laboratory in China, yet currently, the evidence points to the natural transfer of the virus to people, the leadership of the US army has stated, The Guardian reports.

April 15, 2020

Minister: it is too soon to consider easing COVID-19 restrictions

Based on predictions from epidemiologists and infectologists, it is expected that 25 April will be the peak of COVID-19 infections. This is why, in spite of some European countries reducing their restrictions, Latvia has no plans to do the same in the near future, as reported by Latvian Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele at a press-conference on Tuesday, 14 April.

April 15, 2020

Latvian government promises mechanism to relieve low income recipients of debts

On Tuesday, 14 April, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers supported Justice Ministry’s prepared seven legislative draft package intended to provide an option for low-income recipients with relatively small debts an option to be relieved of debts.

April 14, 2020

Need to cut up to 1 000 ha of forest seen in Estonia over bark beetles

In Estonia, the spread of bark beetle in forests has been cited by the state forest management company RMK as the reason for the need to cut up to 1 000 hectares of forest, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

April 14, 2020

Latvian government supports proposal to permit online alcohol trade

On Tuesday, 14 April, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers supported amendments to the Handling of Alcoholic Beverages Law that provide for online alcohol trade.

April 14, 2020

Rural Support Service pays support to livestock owners a month earlier than usual

To support farmers during the state of emergency, Latvia’s Rural Support Service has commenced payment of support for livestock owners a month earlier than usual – 9 April, as reported by LAD.

April 14, 2020

At least 5 510 people in Latvia left jobless in April

In April the number of unemployed people in Latvia increased by 5 510. This means unemployed status in the country is held by 67 037 residents, according to data compiled by the State Employment Agency.

April 14, 2020

Estonia compensates wages to 22 000 workers

In Estonia, the state has paid 19 million euros in wage compensations to more than 22 000 workers of over 3 907 firms, Estonian public broadcaster ERR wrote on Tuesday, April 14.

April 14, 2020

Moscow closes first clinic of virus outbreak; Russia reports 2 774 new cases

In the Russian capital Moscow, which is experiencing a serious outbreak of the COVID-19 disease, a clinic has been closed and its chief doctor is on breathing support, Russian news portal Meduza reports.

April 14, 2020

COVID-19 spread in Baltics. 657 in Latvia, 1 070 in Lithuania, 1 373 in Estonia

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 657, increasing by 2 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 070 infection cases.

April 14, 2020

Latvian police take action against residents for breaching state of emergency restrictions

Over the course of the past day, Latvian police commenced a total of four procedures for breach of state of emergency restrictions, as BNN was told by State Police.

April 14, 2020

Weather in Latvia to be rich with precipitation and windy this week

This week air temperature at night will drop to +2° C… +3° C in Latvia. It will also rain often. Snow is also expected in some areas, as reported by Latvia’s Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

April 14, 2020

Germany to consider scientific suggestions to ease school, business restrictions

The German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina has recommended easing some restrictions on the operation of schools and businesses, and the federal government is set to consider them, German public broadcaster DW reports.

April 14, 2020

Contract with Kauno Tiltai for Deglava overpass maintenance terminated

On Sunday, 12 April, Riga City Council Transport Department decided to terminate the contract with Lithuanian construction company Kauno tiltai because of the company’s failure to comply with requirements for maintenance of Augusta Deglava street overpass and use of inappropriate materials.

1 comment
April 14, 2020

Maternity Hospital and Stradins Hospital to keep childbirth restrictions in place

Riga Maternity Hospital and P. Stradins Clinical University Hospital intend to keep restrictions imposed for childbirth in place, because both healthcare institutions receive childbirth cases even under complicated conditions.

April 14, 2020

Global COVID-19-related deaths reach 119 686

Globally, as many as 119,686 people have been confirmed as having died from COVID-19 related conditions and 1.92 million persons have been infected, statistics compiled by the US Johns Hopkins University showed on Tuesday, April 14.

April 14, 2020
In pictures: Pink supermoon from Crimea to Balearic Islands (1)
25 March – Remembrance Day for the Victims of Communist Genocide
Remember to reset the clock! Daylight saving time starts 29 March
Netflix agrees to cut streaming bitrate in Europe (1)
PHOTO: Tallink ship Romantika carries Baltic residents from Germany (2)
Saeima reaches out to residents born on 4 May 1990
BMX track, Alfa, Cesis Castle and other nominees for Best Building of the Year in Latvia 2019
PHOTOS: farewell to the old microbus parking lot opposite of Origo in Riga
Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
