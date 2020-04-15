US, being COVID-19 worst affected country, suspends funding to WHO

The US government has announced that it would suspend funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO), while US looks into perceived shortcomings of the organisation’s response to the initial outbreak of COVID-19, DW reports.

On Tuesday, April 14, US President Donald Trump’s announcement that the US would suspend its part of funding to the World Health Organization over allegations the agency had covered up the initial coronavirus outbreak and performed a late response to the outbreak.

Globally, the US now has the highest number of cases and a higher death toll than any other country in the world, with more than 609,000 infections and 26,000 lethal cases of COVID-19, DW reports.