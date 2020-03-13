US, British soldiers fall in Iraq; US attacks militia group

In Iraq, a rocket attack has hit a US military base killing two American and one British soldiers. The US has conducted air strikes against what its coalition forces called Iran-backed fighters, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

The Camp Taji military base near Baghdad, hosts foreign soldiers from the US-led international coalition against IS. Their mission is to train and advise Iraqi security forces.

A coalition statement announced that on Wednesday, March 11, Camp Taji was hit by approximately 18 Katyusha rockets, killing three coalition personnel and wounding 12 others.

On Thursday, March 12, the US military stated that US President Donald Trump had authorised a response and warned that all options were on the table. A series of «defensive precision strikes» were carried out by manned US aircraft against the facilities of the Kataib Hezbollah group, BBC reports.