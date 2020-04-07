US death toll of COVID-19 nears 11 000

The US, which is the country with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections, has on Tuesday, April 7, reached a total number of COVID-19-related deaths of 10 986, according to the US John Hopkins University and German public broadcaster DW.

The US has by far the largest number of cases at 362,759. Italy has the most deaths, with the death toll currently at 16,523.

Meanwhile, BBC reports that China announced no new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, for the first time since it started publishing daily figures in January.

The Chinese National Health Commission stated it had 32 confirmed cases, down from 39 on Monday, April 5. All of the newly confirmed cases on Tuesday had arrived from overseas, BBC reports.