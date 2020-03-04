bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Wednesday 04.03.2020 | Name days: Alise, Auce

US democratic voters favour Biden and Sanders on Super Tuesday

BNN
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

March 4, 2020

US, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, president

In the US, both Democratic and Republican delegates were voting for their chosen candidate to run in the 2020 US presidential election and former Vice President Joe Biden has claimed victory in the Democratic camp in nine states, AP news agency reports.

In the Democratic Party, after votes in 14 US states and one federal territory, the party’s presidential field, which featured more than a half dozen candidates a week ago, has transformed into a two-man contest.

Moderate Democrat Biden has claimed victory in nine states, while self-pronounced Democratic Socialist, Senator Bernie Sanders won in three, including California.

«People are talking about a revolution. We started a movement,» Biden stated in Los Angeles, paraphrasing one of Sanders’ signature lines.

Republicans choose Trump

In the Republican Party, current US President Donald Trump has reached easy victories in lightly contested Republican primaries across the country, AP wrote.

Keywords: Bernie Sanders Donald Trump Joe Biden president US


Leave a reply

Brussels: Greece is EU’s shield during increased migration from Turkey

The Greek-Turkish border, where borderguards are facing many attempts to cross the border illegally, has been visited by EUs top officials, who pledged financial and practical aid to Greece, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

March 4, 2020

Riga City Council’s interim administration outlines three priorities

Riga municipality’s interim administration’s priorities until a new city council has been composed will include the planning of the municipality’s budget and its approval, resolution of waste management crisis-related problems and preparation for upcoming snap elections, said the interim administration’s head Edvīns Balševics in an interview to Latvijas Radio.

March 4, 2020

US democratic voters favour Biden and Sanders on Super Tuesday

In the US, both Democratic and Republican delegates were voting for their chosen candidate to run in the 2020 US presidential election and former Vice President Joe Biden has claimed victory in the Democratic camp in nine states, AP news agency reports.

March 4, 2020

Territorial reform may require corrections after implementation, says Latvian prime minister

The possibility of having to add new corrections to Latvia’s territorial administrative reform in five years after its implementation cannot be excluded. However, this is no excuse for doing nothing now to improve it, said Latvia’s President Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama.

March 4, 2020

Road Transport Administrative requests blocking of Yandex Taxi mobile app and website

Latvia’s Road Transport Administration had turned to electronic communications service providers with a request to block transport service platform Yandex Taxi mobile app and website, because it continues offering services without registration, as reported by the administration’s representative Zane Plone.

March 4, 2020

Estonia registers second case of COVID-19; patient travelled from Italy

In Estonia, the second case of the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus has been found. The patient is in a good state of health and has travelled by plane from northern Italy to Riga, Latvia, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

March 4, 2020

Latvia hands Belarus a project for cooperation in transport and logistics

Latvian Transport Ministry’s vice-state secretary Uldis Reimanis, during his visit to Minsk, presented a project for cooperation between Latvia and Belarus in transports and logistics, as reported by the ministry’s representative Ilze Greiškalna.

March 3, 2020

Putin seeks to mention faith in God, define marriage in constitution

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed additional norms, including on heterosexual marriage and faith in God, to be added to the Russian Constitution as part of his constitutional reform, Russian news portal Meduza reports.

March 3, 2020

Latvian government allocates additional funding to measures against Covid-19

On Tuesday, 3 March, Latvian government decided to allocate additional EUR 2.6 million for Healthcare Ministry to spend on different measures aimed at limiting the spread of the new coronavirus Covid-19 in Latvia.

March 3, 2020

Estonian schools step up hygiene

In Estonia, where one case of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 has been found, increased hygiene measures have been noticed by the public broadcaster ERR.

March 3, 2020

Housing costs in Latvia average at EUR 151 a month in 2019

In 2019 housing costs on average constituted EUR 151 per household monthly, which is one euro more than a year ago. Share of housing costs in the total household expenditure keeps declining – last year households spent on average 12.2 % of their disposable income on housing costs: 13.4 % in 2018.

March 3, 2020

Latvian consumers actively submit requests for dispute resolution

In 2019, Latvian Consumer Dispute Resolution Commission received a total of 176 applications, which is 58 applications more when compared to 2018, as reported by Consumer Awareness and Communication Office head Santa Zarāne.

March 3, 2020

Latvia does a lot, but can do more. UN reports on prevention of discrimination of women

UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women welcomes Latvia’s legislative initiative on prevention of discrimination of women in important areas. This includes amendments to the Criminal Law to combat violence against women, as reported by Latvia’s Defence Ministry.

March 3, 2020

Estonia sentences Russian citizen for crushing through border gates

A court in Estonia has sentenced a Russian citizen to three months in prison for illegal border crossing by ramming a car through the gates of a border check point in Narva, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

March 3, 2020

With Covid-19 panic, authorities to perform monitoring of prices to control dishonest traders

Considering the situation with the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19, Latvian Crisis Management Council decided on Monday, 2 March, to order relevant institutions to perform monitoring of the prices of basic needs prices and services.

March 3, 2020

Three US presidential candidates quit race to endorse Biden

As the US Democratic Party continues to vote to select ist presidential candidate, three candidates have quit their campaigns and endorsed Joe Biden, French news agency AFP reports.

March 3, 2020

Eurostat: Latvia has the largest expenses on defence from GDP in the European Union

Latvia’s expenditures on defence reach 2.1% of its GDP. This makes Latvia’s index the highest among all European Union member states, according to data published by Eurostat on 2 March.

March 3, 2020

EU raises coronavirus risk level, deeming it moderate to high

In the EU, majority of the member states have registered their first cases of the coronavirus-caused disease COVID-19 and the bloc’s health bodies have raised the public risk level setting it on the level of moderate to high, German public broadcaster DW reports.

March 3, 2020

Coronavirus makes its way to Latvia

The first case of infection with the new coronavirus Covid-19 was found in Latvia on Saturday, 29 February. The infected person flew in from Munich, but before then they had visited the region of Italy affected by the virus, as journalists were informed by Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre Infectious Diseases Risk Analysis and Prevention Department director Jurijs Perevoščikovs.

March 3, 2020

Competition Council permits Baltcom and Bite Latvija merge

Latvia’s Competition Council has decided to permit mobile communications operator Bite Latvija and telecommunications company Baltcom to merge, as confirmed by Bite Latvija representative Una Ahuna-Ozola.

March 2, 2020

Port of Tallinn, seeking cleaner air, builds power grid connection to ferries

In the Estonian capital, where considerable amount of CO2 emissions comes from ferries docked and making their own electricity, the port has set up a connection possibility to the land power grid to become operative from summer, ERR reports.

March 2, 2020

Measures requested for Latvian citizen over recruitment of VDD official for Russia

In the middle of February Latvian State Security Service requested the office of the prosecutor to commence criminal prosecution of a Latvian citizen over recruitment of a VDD official to spy for Russian intelligence services.

March 2, 2020

Average wage in Latvia before taxes last year – EUR 1 076

In 2019, the average gross wages and salaries for full-time work in Latvia comprised EUR 1 076. Compared to 2018, the average earnings rose by EUR 72 or 7.2 %. Average net wages and salaries (calculated based on labour taxes applicable on workplace) comprised EUR 793 or 73.7 % of gross earnings.

March 2, 2020

Survey: one-third of Latvian residents expect tax returns

One-third of Latvian residents expect to receive tax returns of 50 to 100 euros this year, according to Swedbank Private Finances Institute expert Evija Kropa.

March 2, 2020

Greece denies 9 800 attempts to cross into EU illegally in 24 hours

Greek authorities have declared their highest alert level after it denied 9 877 attempts to cross the Turkish-Greek border in the wake of Turkey’s decision to allow migrants to reach the border, German public broadcaster DW reports.

March 2, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Do you owe your country taxes?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
PHOTOS: farewell to the old microbus parking lot opposite of Origo in Riga
Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
National Health Service urges residents to use state-funded cancer screening tests more actively
Why is peripheral sight important and how can it be improved?
PHOTO: Riga commemorates Barricades of 1991
In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
PHOTO: city council commences demolishing of kiosks at Riga Central Market
PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!