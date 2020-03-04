US democratic voters favour Biden and Sanders on Super Tuesday

In the US, both Democratic and Republican delegates were voting for their chosen candidate to run in the 2020 US presidential election and former Vice President Joe Biden has claimed victory in the Democratic camp in nine states, AP news agency reports.

In the Democratic Party, after votes in 14 US states and one federal territory, the party’s presidential field, which featured more than a half dozen candidates a week ago, has transformed into a two-man contest.

Moderate Democrat Biden has claimed victory in nine states, while self-pronounced Democratic Socialist, Senator Bernie Sanders won in three, including California.

«People are talking about a revolution. We started a movement,» Biden stated in Los Angeles, paraphrasing one of Sanders’ signature lines.

Republicans choose Trump

In the Republican Party, current US President Donald Trump has reached easy victories in lightly contested Republican primaries across the country, AP wrote.