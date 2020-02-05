US first democratic caucuses bring Buttigieg and Sanders as top presidential candidates

In the US state of Iowa, the first caucuses of the Democratic Party to select its candidate for the US presidential election has produced Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders as the frontrunners, according to AP news agency.

The results reflected 71% of precincts in the state and produced two early leaders, Buttigieg and Sanders, who are separated by 40 years in age, conflicting ideology and more, AP wrote.

Vermont state Senator Sanders, who is a 78-year-old self-described democratic socialist, has been a progressive leader for decades. Meanwhile, while the 38-year-old Buttigieg’s early standing strengthened his transformation from a little-known Indiana mayor to a legitimate force in the 2020 US presidential election.

Buttigieg is also the first openly gay candidate to earn presidential primary delegates, AP reports.