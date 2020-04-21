US names its first ambassador to Belarus since 2008

Washington has named the first US ambassador to Belarus in twelve years in another move of thaw in once strained diplomatic relations, American state medium Radio Free Europe reports.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Monday, April 20, that he planned to nominate career diplomat Julie Fisher, a top State Department official for Europe, to the embassy in the Belarusian capital.

The Senate of the US Congress must first approve her appointment, but it’s unclear when hearings will be held.

The United States recalled its ambassador to Minsk in 2008 complying with Belarus’ long-time President Alexander Lukashenko called for a reduction of U.S. diplomatic staff in the country. Prior to that, Washington imposed sanctions in response to human rights abuses and a political crackdown around the 2006 Belarusian presidential election, Radio Free Europe reports.