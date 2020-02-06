US President Trump acquitted in Congress impeachment trial

US President Donald Trump has been acquitted in an impeachment trial in the US Congress, finding him not guilty in charges of the abuse of power and the obstruction of justice, Associated Press news agency reports.

The impeachment trial took place in the Senate of the US Congress, where Trump’s Republican Party have a majority of members.

On Wednesday, February 5, senators voted: on the first article of impeachment, abuse of power, the vote was 52-48 favouring acquittal. The second, obstruction of Congress, also produced a not guilty verdict, 53-47, AP reports.

Trump, who has denied being guilty in the charges, commented on Twitter that his acquittal was «our country’s victory on the impeachment hoax».