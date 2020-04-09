US presidential election set to be battle between Biden and Trump

In the US, Senator Bernie Sanders has left the fight for the presidential candidate nomination from the Democratic Party. He has left ex-Vice President Joe Biden the only contender for the nomination and the rival to President Donald Trump in the 2020 US presidential election, American news agency AP reports.

«The path toward victory is virtually impossible,» Vermont State Senator Bernie Sanders told supporters on Wednesday, April 9.

«If I believed we had a feasible path to the nomination I would certainly continue the campaign, but it’s just not there.»

As AP put it, in Biden and Trump, American voters would choose between two white septuagenarians with contrasting objectives for health care, climate change and foreign policy.

At 77, Biden becomes the oldest major party presidential nominee in modern history in the US. Having spent most of his life as an elected official in Washington, no nominee has had longer work experience in US government. Meanwhile, Trump, the 73-year-old Republican President opens with a large funding advantage and a well-established attitude to win at any cost, AP wrote.