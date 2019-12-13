US sanctions will not affect companies in which Lembergs no longer has any influence

The sanctions introduced by USA against Lembergs will not affect the companies over which he no longer has control thanks to a ruling of the court.

The goal of US sanctions is identifying and removing Lembergs’ influence from any legal and private persons. This means the companies for which the office of the prosecutor had appointed a separate manager ten years ago will not be affected.

Among those companies are Ventbunkers, Ventspils Commercial Port, Kālija parks, Baltic Coal Terminal, Noord Natie Ventspils Termināls, Baltic Express.

US «blacklisted» Aivars Lembergs does not have any control over them.

