US state takes China to court alleging little action to prevent pandemic

The US state of Missouri has taken the Chinese government and the ruling Communist Party to court over what it sees as deliberate deception and lack of action leading to the global COVID-19 pandemic, BBC reports.

In a civil lawsuit to a US court announced on Tuesday, April 22, the state seeks damages for the loss of life, human suffering, and economic turmoil that has occurred in the state.

Should China be worried?

The government of China strongly denies mishandling its outbreak of COVID-19. Foreign governments are protected from being sued in US courts and if the US did want to bring claims against China, it would have to do so in an international court where Beijing would have the right to respond and defend itself, BBC wrote.