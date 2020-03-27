US surpasses China with largest number of coronavirus infections

In the US, the world’s largest number of confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus has been registered, surpassing the official data of China, American news agency Associated Press reports.

The US topped China with more than 85,000 cases of the dangerous infection, and Italy also exceeded 80,000. These are the three countries accounting for almost half of the world’s infections from the novel coronavirus, AP wrote.

The majority of China’s patients have recovered, while places where the virus arrived later are now dealing with overwhelmed hospitals and converting public spaces for treating the sick.

The US had registered about 1,300 deaths from COVID-19, almost a quarter of them in New York City, where hospitals are crowded, AP reported on Friday, March 27.