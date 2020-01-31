US tech giants Apple and Broadcom ruled to pay patent infringement fine of USD 1.1 billion

A US jury has ordered American computer technology giants Apple and Broadcom to pay a fine totalling USD 1.1 billion (EUR one billion) having been found to have infringed the patents on Wi-FI technology of a university, Bloomberg reports.

The verdict in the US came earlier this week in a lawsuit by the California Institute of Technology over a range of patents related to wireless data transmissions.

Bloomberg reported citing lawyers of the California Institute of Technology on Thursday, January 30, that computer device and software developer Apple was ordered to pay USD 837.8 million (EUR 760 million), but the semiconductor and infrastructure software company Broadcom was hit with a USD 270.2 million (EUR 245.1 million) ruling.

Apple – being an active defender of its own patents in lawsuits against other companies – commented that the company planned to appeal the ruling. Broadcom also expressed readiness to appeal, as it disagreed with the factual and legal grounds of the verdict, Bloomberg reports.