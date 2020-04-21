US to ban immigration as country fights worst outbreak of COVID-19

US President Donald Trump has stated that a temporary suspension of immigration to the US would be introduced at a time, when the country fights the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in the world, French news agency AFP reports.

«In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!» Trump wrote on Twitter, as cited by the AFP.

By Monday, April 20, 47 369 deaths related to COVID-19 and infections of 759 687 Americans have been reported by US authorities, as quoted by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.