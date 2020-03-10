US to begin withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan

The US have announced the beginning of the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan, implementing a peace deal with the Taliban group in the country invaded by the US in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

Washington has agreed to reduce its troops in the Southern Asian country from about 12,000 to 8,600 within 135 days from February 29.

The Afghan government did not take part in the agreement and Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani initially stated he would not comply with an agreement to release Taliban prisoners as a pre-condition for direct talks with the militant group.

This far, peace in Afghanistan has appeared fragile, as last week after the US launched an air strike in retaliation to Taliban fighters attacking Afghan forces in Helmand province.