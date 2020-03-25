US to have economy and health care aid plan with USD two trillion

The US government and Congress have agreed on a support package to help the country’s economy, workers and health care system hit by the COVID-19 outbreak and sweeping restrictions, American news agency AP reports.

The unprecedented economic rescue plan would give direct a one-time payment of USD 1,200 per adult and USD 500 per child directly to the public. It would also expand unemployment benefits and provide a USD 367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers have to stay home, AP wrote.

«It ensures that all workers are protected whether they work for businesses small, medium or large, along with self-employed and workers in the gig economy,» Senator Chuck Schumer commented.

Also, guaranteed, subsidized loans would be offered to larger sectors and hospitals would get significant assistence from the government as well, AP reports.