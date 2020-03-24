US to reduce funding to Afghanistan over failed government talks

As Washington seeks to ensure the continuation of peace talks between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban group, the US have announced a USD billion dollar-cut to aid funding after failed government-building talks, The Guardian reports.

Washington has stated it would cut its aid to Afghanistan by USD one billion, blaming the failure of President Ashraf Ghani and his main political rival, Abdullah Abdullah, to agree on a unity government for talks with the Taliban.

Another USD one billion could be cut in 2021, the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, said after a surprise visit to Kabul on Monday, March 23, failed to persuade the two political heavy-weights to make a deal.

The Guardian reports that in a strongly-worded written statement Pompeo reasoned: «Their failure has harmed US-Afghan relations and, sadly, dishonours those Afghan, Americans, and coalition partners who have sacrificed their lives and treasure in the struggle to build a new future for this country».

The US invaded Afghanistan in 2001 after the September 11 terror attacks.