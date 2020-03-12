US to suspend entry of Europeans over coronavirus, Trump says

US President Donald Trump has announced that the US suspending the entry of people from the EU Schengen area for 30 days to keep Americans safe from the new coronavirus, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

Currently, there are 1,135 confirmed cases of the virus across the US, with 38 deaths, BBC wrote.

«The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight,» he added. The travel order does not apply to US citizens, but does to non-Americans, who have been travelling in the 26 member states of the Schengen zone, including the Baltic states, in the past 14 days.

The move came on Wednesday, March 11, after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a pandemic, which is defined as a disease that is spreading in multiple countries around the world at the same time, BBC reports.