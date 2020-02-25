Ušakovs proposes including ex-GKR politicians to Harmony’s list for snap elections in Riga

Ex-chairman of Riga City Council and Latvian member in the European Parliament Nils Ušakovs has plans to propose adding politicians who left Honour to Serve Riga (GKR) to Harmony’s list of candidates for upcoming snap elections in Riga.

Ušakovs says that on Wednesday, 26 February, he presented to Harmony’s board a draft for the party’s list of candidates. This list includes five out of six ex-GKR politicians – Eiženijs Aldermanis, Irina Vinnika, Igors Solomatins, Andrejs Kameņeckis and Vjačeslavs Stepaņenko.

The politician reminds that he has worked together with aforementioned politicians in the same team at Riga City Council for years.

According to him, these politicians have proved their worth through work with Harmony deputies.

Harmony leader Jānis Urbanovičs admits he would be prepared to accept former GKR politicians into the party.

GKR and Harmony are long-standing partners in Riga – the two parties have formed a coalition in the city council in multiple previous terms.

Recently multiple board members have left GKR, including five Riga City Council deputies.

As Stepaņenko told media in a statement, the decision to leave was made as objection to Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs’ style of management.