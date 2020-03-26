Vaidere: Latvia to have access to nearly EUR 800 million from EU to battle Covid-19

Latvia will be able to use nearly EUR 800 million from the European Union budget to battle consequences from Covid-19 both in healthcare and the economy, says Latvian MEP Inese Vaidere.

During an extraordinary plenary meeting on 26 March the European Parliament plans to approve an approximately EUR 37 billion-worth support for Covid-19 crisis prevention.

«The problems caused by Covid-19 outbreak have already affected nearly every resident. Without a doubt, the most serious consequence is loss of human lives. This is why healthcare workers put in all efforts to prevent deaths. At the same time, virus limitation efforts have also created a major economic shock, because both businessmen and employed persons in many industries are losing revenue,» says Vaidere.

«At today’s meeting, voting remotely, we will approve important financial assistance measures. The investment initiative for Covid-19 prevention will offer Latvia access to EUR 792 million, which will be diverted to support healthcare and the economy. Healthcare industry will be able to us EU funds to procure reagents, face masks and artificial lung ventilation equipment.»

The deputy continues: «Assistance is also planned for other social goals to ensure people of risk group have access to good healthcare, as well as to attract more help for the healthcare system. To stimulate the economy, EU funds will be provided to crisis-impacted companies as guarantees and grants. This will help overcome the crisis, preserve jobs and income for employed people.»

She says the EU Investment Initiative will offer member states a total of EUR 37 billion to assist with Covid-19 prevention and its consequences.

«These finances come from left-over EU structural funds that would have otherwise remained unused. Now this funding becomes accessible again, and state co-financing is not requested on top. We also plan to change the rules of the Solidarity Foundation to free up this fund’s financing for support activities,» stresses the MEP.