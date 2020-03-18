VDD: continued search for cross-border cooperation with Russia creates intelligence risks

Latvian municipalities continue looking for options to perform cross-border cooperation with Russia. Among those projects there are significant intelligence risks, according to the report for 2019 from Latvia’s State Security Service (VDD).

One of the tools Russian special services may use for acquisition of intelligence information is the so-called cross-border cooperation projects. Latvian municipalities continue looking for opportunities to implement cross-border cooperation with Russian subjects. This may include mutual cooperation projects and projects co-financed by the EU, VDD notes.

Most projects are related to culture, sports and tourism development, and the involvement of municipalities in such projects is mainly justified with funding attraction for regions’ infrastructure.

Nevertheless, every year VDD identifies projects associated with major intelligence risks.

Partial understanding of Russian and other Collective Security Agreement Organization’s countries’ generated intelligence risks or the reluctance to assess these risks creates situations when countries hostile to Latvia may see opportunities to perform audio-visual reconnaissance of regions, collect data about Latvian residents , as well as acquire information about critically important infrastructure, security systems and technologies, says VDD.

Last year, the service identified three such projects that illustrate risk factors, the service admits.

In the first case a municipality attempted multiple times to attract EU co-financing for cooperation projects with Russia. One such project was related to nature resource monitoring-related video cameras’ installation in a region in cooperation with Pskov Oblast administration.

Cooperation projects of this kind with Pskov Oblast were noticed by VDD as far back as 2018, when there were plans to install Russian-made video surveillance equipment near a lake in Latvia.

Both the previously identified and the new project included storing the recorded video surveillance information in Russia. On top of that, online access to video surveillance equipment was also on the table. Following objections from VDD, the aforementioned project was discontinued.

In the second case, Latvian municipality planned to join multiple Russian municipalities in an environment landscaping project. According to this project, it was planned to set up nature leisure locations on the territory of a Latvian municipality, as well as install Russian-made HD video cameras. Even in this case there was a serious intelligence risk associated with data storage and remote access to surveillance equipment. VDD informed authorities of aforementioned risks.

In the third case VDD took notice of a Latvian-Russian cross-border programme Pure Water for Programme Regions, which included participation from multiple Latgale region municipalities. The leading partner in this project is Russian Pskov City company Gorvodokanal.

This company plans to be actively involved in the project and its interests have shown an interest to study bodies of water in Latgale region in person and look at water treatment companies in Latgale, which is a state security level company. The company in question in Latgale provides a service of first necessity to residents there – supply of drinking water.

Relevant institutions have been informed of the possible risks.